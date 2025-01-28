City Council votes down Sheetz expansion in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia residents made their voices heard during a city council meeting. The topic: a 24-hour Sheetz Gas Station and convenience store.

In a final 5-2 vote, Livonia City Council denied a zoning change for the proposed Sheetz at the corner of Eight Mile and Newburgh.

Some people at the meeting supported the zoning change, while many more, spoke out against it.

"The fact is, we don't need something that is going to bring high traffic," one fed-up resident said.

"Sheetz, I think, brings up the value of the gas stations in your community. I think now, our gas stations are going to have to come up to their standards," another resident said.

"Where they are going to be turning in and coming out, is directly aligned with my bedroom window," one frustrated resident pointed out. "I'm going to have lights, 24/7, 365 days a year for the rest of my life.

The proposed location was the site of an old Rite Aid.

Livonia residents who attended the meeting were passionate, even with some tense moments during last night's meeting.

There were mixed reaction from residents and elected officials about allowing Sheetz to come. It would've rep[laced two small local businesses and a vacated building.

Sheetz plans to open 50-60 locations in Southeast Michigan over the next six years. They say 13 communities have already said yes, including Romulus, which became Michigan's first location last August.

WATCH: First-ever Sheetz location in Michigan opens in Romulus

But now, Livonia joins Farmington Hills, which voted against a proposed Sheetzat 12 Mile and Middlebelt earlier this month.

WATCH: 'We don't need this here': residents make passionate comments as Farmington Hills rejects proposed Sheetz

Here's more reaction from last night's meeting.

"This is not bad for the people of Livonia," said Councilman Scott Morgan. "People think it's a bad thing, but people thought the Speedway going up at 7 Mile and Newburgh was a bad thing and it's not."

“I don’t want it in my community. I don’t want it near the children. I think the density is too much," said Pea Gee.

”I travel across the country. And, I can’t wait to get to one because I know I can get a good meal late at night. I work nights," said Steve King.

“I think you need to be concerned about the crime problems that do follow that do follow the Sheetz business," said Marsha McLean.

Sheetz says they certainly knew there was going to be push back from some communities, and while they're pushing forward with their expansion, the gas station proposal is dead here in Livonia.