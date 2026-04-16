City of Detroit announces safe summer plan, including youth engagement

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officials in the City of Detroit have announced a plan to deal with the so-called teen takeovers that have happened over the last few weeks as summer approaches.

Mayor Mary Sheffield, Chief Todd Bettison, and community partners announced the 6-point plan during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

"I've said many times that we cannot arrest our way to a safe city; it is going to take a broad range of strategies that address not only criminal behavior but the circumstances that create the opportunity for it to occur," Mayor Sheffield said. "This plan has been built around the areas where we see the greatest opportunity for prevention of significant safety issues as we head into the warm weather months."

The plan includes points to address family gun safety, neighborhood safety, after-hour club enforcement, summer strategies, conflict resolution, youth engagement, and additional strategies that will be rolled out over the next two months.

According to the city, the plan includes the following approaches:

