City of Detroit encouraging COVID-19 safety with 'Super Hero' vaccination event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "To each his own. I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Katrina Jackson, a mother of four, on why she chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine for herself and her children.

Jackson and her kids attended one of the City of Detroit Health Department's Super Hero vaccination fairs Wednesday that was held at two locations, including the Northwest Activities Center.

Children received their first or second shot of the vaccine and some adults, who had already been fully vaccinated, were given booster shots.

Earlier this week, only 34-percent of Detroiters had been fully vaccinated, according to a spokesperson for the City of Detroit.

"We want to ensure that there is equitable access for both vaccines and for testing," said Dr. Iris Taylor, Director of Nursing for the Detroit Health Department. "We want to appeal to any misinformation or disinformation that may be surrounding decision-making, to engage with what the science is saying, because we know and believe that you should be vaccinated and you should wear your mask, that you should social distance, and that you should wash your hands."

