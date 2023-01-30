City of Detroit investing $100M in job training program

(WXYZ) — Detroit is pushing hard to get the long-term unemployed back to work. A new scholarship program in the city aims to pay residents to gain the basic skills needed to re-enter the workforce.

The city has been making progress toward bringing down the unemployment rate since spiking to 38% at the start of the pandemic. In November, Detroit's jobless rate fell below 7% for the first time in nearly two decades—a significant improvement, but still lagging behind the state unemployment rate.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the city will use $100 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to provide residents with scholarships for job training opportunities.

Those eligible can get assistance through multiple programs. For example, residents can get paid $10 an hour to learn basic math and reading skills and even earn their high school diplomas. The city is also offering Detroiters a chance to earn $15 an hour for putting in three days a week at work and two days a week in the classroom. The end goal is to earn a GED or Technical Certification.

What’s more, the program covers various industries, including healthcare, information technology, logistics, and more.

"When I got elected that unemployment rate was 18%. In May 2020, at the peak of COVID, it was at 38%. To be down to 6% means the people of this city did the hard work to go out and get the jobs to go to the training programs. It's the residents that are doing it and the interesting thing, we can do better," Mayor Duggan said.

The mayor is expected to reveal more details about the program during Monday night's charter-mandated meeting. That meeting kicks off at 7 p.m.. Residents can attend both in person and online, and the mayor will take questions from those attending.