City of Detroit talks inspections progress, claims process for water main break

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inspections on the properties impacted by Monday's water main break are making progress, according to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

Director Gary Brown said so far, 110 properties have been inspected out of the 400 affected properties.

A dance studio, Ballet Folklorico Moyocoyani Izel, is one of the closest structures to the site.

"I'll be fine if I'm at the end of that list," owner Jaime Carrillo told 7 News Detroit.

He said he owns not one but two properties impacted by the water main break. It flooded the basement of his bar and restaurant on Green Street.

Carrillo said he called the city to try and schedule an inspection for the dance studio but hasn't gotten on the list yet. However, considering no one lives there, Carrillo said he's in no rush.

"Eventually, I hope I can get in, but the main thing is getting all the residents and their calls and inspections first," he said.



Jerry Reynolds lives a few doors away from the dance studio across the street and said an inspector came through and took notes on Tuesday.

"I'm glad they showed up. It's working pretty fast. So, we'll see what happens," he told us. "The furnace is bad. The water tank's bad. The washer and dryer is bad. Wash tub's bad."

When asked, he said he doesn't have homeowner's insurance because it's too expensive.

"Probably half the people around here don't have insurance," Reynolds said.

He added that he plans to file a claim with the city.

On Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan announced the city and the Great Lakes Water Authority will cover the cost of damages and pay for anything insurance doesn't cover.

On Wednesday, 7 News Detroit got some clarification from Water and Sewerage Department Director Gary Brown.

We asked Brown "what if a person doesn't have homeowners insurance or renters insurance to start?"

He replied, "File your claim, and we will make the necessary adjustments."

We also asked Brown if the city will pay the deductible if a person does have insurance.

"Yeah, file the claim and put the 250, whatever the deductible is in the claim and we will have the third party insurance adjuster work with the homeowner to make them whole," he explained.

Brown said the website for the damage claims process will go live on Wednesday. He said the city is still working on creating a Spanish version of the website.

He explained that the claims process is expected to take six to eight weeks from filing to compensation.

