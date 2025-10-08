Boil water alert issued in Melvindale water outage closed schools & more

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The entire City of Melvindale experienced a water outage on Wednesday afternoon, sending kids home early and closing buildings.

Melvindale-North Allen Park Public Schools posted on Facebook that students would be dismissed early due to a water outage.

Later Wednesday, the city issued a boil water advisory, saying that all water should be boiled for one minute and then cooled before drinking.

The city posted on Facebook that the outage was city-wide, and they are aware of the issue.

According to the city, bacterial contamination may have occurred because of the drop in pressure and the water shut-off.

"The City of Melvindale is working to get pressure restored, and water staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system," the statement from the city reads.

