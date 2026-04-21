City of Roseville clears overgrown brush next to family's home after WXYZ report

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Roseville family is seeing action after raising concerns about overgrown vegetation, hazardous trees, and poison ivy spreading into their yard from a neighboring city-owned property.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Roseville cuts down overgrown brush after 7 News Detroit report

Less than 24 hours after 7 News Detroit Reporter Peter Maxwell's report aired Monday, the City of Roseville stepped in Tuesday morning to remove the overgrown brush next to the home of Kathryn and Rick Alexander off of Common Road.

Watch below: Monday's story on overgrown brush next to Roseville family's home

Roseville family battles city over overgrown brush and poison ivy

"It's a huge difference both safety-wise and visually," Kathryn Alexander said.

Peter Maxwell is your Roseville reporter. If you have any tips or story ideas, please email him at peter.maxwell@wxyz.com

The family spent years going back and forth with the city with complaints about the property. City crews cleared everything on Tuesday that was a concern to the family.

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"I came back from dropping my kids off from school and saw them out here I was very excited. I came out and brought them waters, thanked them I was over the moon," Alexander said.

I stopped by Roseville City Hall to check in with city leaders, who said they are happy to have the issue resolved. The city also sent a survey crew to draw up the property line for the family to prevent future confusion.

"I am excited to know for sure and take out any of the guessing work as far as what is mine and what's the city's," Alexander said.

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The family has taken down a sign they previously displayed and said it will not be going back up anytime soon. They are thankful they can finally put this chapter behind them.

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"I am very grateful to those who came out and drew attention to it. To those on social media who gave us support to Peter Maxwell for coming out and you know making sure that our voices were heard on this issue," Alexander said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

