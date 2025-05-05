Civic center, Stanley Park developments progressing in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — White Lake Township supervisor Rik Kowall gave 7 News Detroit a tour around the new civic center construction site.

He said the former cornfield is “turning into an area where people will be able to gather and hopefully have a nice sense of community.”

Right now, crews are working on the construction of the foundations for the new township hall and the adjacent public safety department.

The $47 million project is moving forward after a cyberattack compromised the funding last fall, causing the project to stall.

"Well, we had to sell bonds. We had to bring bonds to the market and the bonds were sold and the race is on," he said.

It's the race to replace the current township hall, which was built in the 1930s.

“As in any typical community that’s growing, we need the space and the ability to serve our public better and this has always been a dream of White Lake township," he explained.

Kowall added, "previous boards and the current board, we’ve worked together as a team very well to formulate this particular project.”

Oxbow Lake Baptist Church has a front row seat to the development from across the road.

“I think a lot of people in our church are excited about it, too. We talk about it a lot, ya know, on Sunday mornings, and people are always asking, 'What’s happening? What’s happening?'” Assistant Pastor Josh Alexander said. “And then hearing that it’s for our police and our firefighters, we’re very connected with them. Ya know, we’d love for them to have a good place."

Resident Shannon Fiore, who was out for a walk with her baby boy in a stroller, said she's already pleased with the new sidewalks.

“I like that we can walk to these locations from my house," she said.

Fiore explained, “White Lake’s not very walkable. So, anything that adds more walking paths for me and my family is great. We love pickleball, so, I like to hear that they might do that.”

She’s referring to the Stanley Park development. It's a separate project Kowall told 7 News Detroit about, and it's taking place next to the civic center development along Brendal Lake.

“Now we’re going to have a two-lane road that goes down. It’ll be completely paved, all the way down. There’ll be some picnic areas (and) some other amenities that we’re working on," Kowall said.

It's all perfect timing for resident Anna Goedert, who just bought a home here.

“Moving here felt like it was a little industrial and business-y. So, it’s nice that they’re putting efforts into the parks and walking trails and stuff like that,” she explained.

Kowall said, “Hopefully, the investment that we’re making here is going to attract other investment and improvements. We’ve always got some interest and some things are moving forward. So, we'll see what pans out.”

If all continues to go to plan, Kowall said he anticipates the project will be complete by the fall of 2026.