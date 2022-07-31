Clarkston nurse practitioner drives Michigan’s first mobile addiction clinic

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s first mobile addiction treatment clinic is driving a positive change across metro Detroit.

The program was started by a Clarkston-based nurse practitioner, Jordana Latozas back in 2020 to drive the much-needed help directly to substance abusers.

"A lot of people in this kind of situation usually have some felonies they don’t drive, they don’t have finances for a car or gas money now," said Jordana Latozas, President & Founder, Recovery Mobile Clinic.

Jordana has been working with patients recovering from drug addiction for six years. During that time, she noticed 30% of her patients would relapse, overdose, or even die because they didn’t have reliable transportation. And, the problem worsened during the pandemic.

That's why after staying clean for over a year, 29-year-old Katrina Maxfield stands by the program calling it a game changer.

"It's been a consistency in life, and consistency is what we need in recovery," said Maxfield, a patient who's currently in recovery.

Katrina started using drugs at the age of 10. The problem worsened at the age of 17 when her mom died, and she looked for ways to tackle the grief.

"Pain pills, alcohol, anything I could get my hands on, heroin was my drug of choice," said Maxfield.

Just like Katrina, Recovery Mobile Clinic has helped hundreds of patients across seven counties.

"We are able to be a very encouraging site, you know congrats for making it here," said Latozas.

Jordana says treatment options include an FDA-approved, once-a-month injection that helps reduce drug-induced cravings.

"For people who are going through significant opioid and alcohol addiction, it's essential," said Latozas.

Recovery Mobile Clinic makes up to three stops each day. The RV can take up to two patients at a time. It’s equipped with a bathroom and a waiting room. Meanwhile, the ambulance is stationed at larger community locations like homeless shelters, salvation army, and oaks of righteousness among others.

"Some days it's overwhelming, some days it's empowering, it's been an amazing experience. We are just looking to grow this amazing mission and help as many people as we can," said Latozas.

To check out the clinic's schedule or to donate, head over to https://www.recoverymobileclinic.com/.