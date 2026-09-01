Clarkston's historic Whoopee Bowl antique destination nears one-year anniversary of its restoration

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The historic Whoopee Bowl in Clarkston is approaching a major milestone — nearly one year since its restoration brought the longtime local landmark back to life.

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Historic Whoopee Bowl nears one-year restoration anniversary

Rusty Relics Vintage Antiques at the Whoopee Bowl now spans 16,000 square feet of antiques, collectibles and vintage treasures, drawing shoppers, collectors and curious visitors from the area.

Co-owner Jeff Page said the building's storied past is part of what makes it special.

"I just have an affinity for old stuff," Page said.

The Whoopee Bowl's name traces back to founders Dale and Marguerite Wilder, who acquired the property after World War II. The couple dug out a bowl-shaped lake on the property with plans to create a campground — and campers coined the "whoopee" portion of the name.

"If you're familiar with the newlywed game, you probably understand that…" Page said.

The building later became a surplus store for contractors searching for odd parts before changing hands several times and eventually falling into disrepair.

"It was quite an eyesore on Dixie Hwy. here," Springfield Township Supervisor Rick Davis said.

WXYZ Whoopee Bowl

Davis green-lighted the restoration project for Page, whom he credits as one of the people who recognized the site's potential. After 17 blueprints and 4½ years of construction, the Whoopee Bowl reopened as a destination for antique hunters and collectors alike.

Today, more than 100 vendors sell relics, gadgets, antiques, collectibles and everything in between — all inventoried for shoppers searching for something specific.

"We tried to get a good variety of interests for almost everybody," Page said.

The store features items solely on display, including a military collection, alongside thousands of pieces available for purchase. Vintage and historic relics decorate the space from floor to ceiling.

WXYZ Whoopee Bowl

"The amount of vintage items and tradeable items is just incredible… it's one of a kind pretty much," Davis said.

"We have some things you can't see everywhere," Page said.

As the anniversary approaches, Page says the Whoopee Bowl's story is far from finished. Future plans could include a zipline, an on-site diner or a putt-putt course.

"We would like to make it a destination, not just for people looking for antiques but an outlet for the community," Page said.

The Whoopee Bowl is celebrating its one-year anniversary on October 3rd.

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