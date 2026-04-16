Cleanup underway after 2 EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Southeast Michigan

(WXYZ) — Cleanup is underway in Ann Arbor, Melvindale and Lincoln Park after two EF-1 tornadoes touched down early Wednesday morning.

See the latest reports from Ann Arbor and Lincoln Park in the videos below

Cleanup underway after EF-1 tornado in Ann Arbor

Cleanup underway in Lincoln Park following EF-1 tornado

Crews with the NWS surveyed parts of Michigan after strong storms caused damage, and confirmed tornadoes in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

The storm caused extensive damage near Outer Drive and Dix Highway. Lincoln Park resident Daniel Billingslea pointed out a Subway sign that blew several hundred feet away from the building.

"This is not supposed to be here, this is supposed to be over there," Billingslea said.

On Ruth Avenue, a massive tree crashed through the middle of Ron Nayback's family RV during the height of the storm. The damage postponed the family's planned road trip to the Upper Peninsula.

"We were just loading it, starting vacation tomorrow," Nayback said.

"It is what it is, act of God. Clean it up, move on,” Nayback said.

As cleanup begins, the fire department encourages anyone experiencing damage, big or small, to report it to the city.

A spokesperson for the department says the Emergency Operation Center is up and running.

The first tornado started in Barton Hills at 1:44 a.m. near Jackson Avenue and I-94 and lifted in Ann Arbor in the area of W. Williams Street and 4th Street.

The tornado traveled 1.71 miles and had peak winds of 110 mph.

After touching down, the tornado went southeast across the freeway, over Veterans Memorial Park, into neighborhoods, through Virginia Park and blew off parts of the roof of an elementary school.

Related video: Ypsilanti mobile home park damaged by overnight storms

Ypsilanti mobile home park damaged by overnight storm

Along the tornado’s path, trees were uprooted and snapped. Stadium light poles snapped. Tree limbs were also down.

After the tornado lifted, straight-line winds caused more damage to the University of Michigan's Yost Ice Arena.

The second tornado touched down in Melvindale at 2:14 a.m. near Wall and Ruth avenues, just south of Outer Drive. It lifted at 2:16 a.m. in Melvindale near Outer Drive and Meginnity Street.

The tornado was brief, traveling 0.30 miles. It had peak winds of 95 mph. It started out as an EF0, causing damage to roofs and shingles on homes near Ruth Avenue and Oliver Avenue.

Related coverage: Severe weather damage in Lincoln Park

Storms leave trail of damage in Lincoln Park

It then upgraded to an EF1 and snapped hardwood and softwood trees. Businesses in the area sustained damage to windows, roofs, facades and HVAC equiptment.

The tornado then crossed Dix Highway and uprooted trees and snapped tree trunks near Outer drive before lifting.

Many areas across Southeast Michigan sustained damage from the storms that moved through.