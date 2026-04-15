Strong storms overnight leave widespread damage across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A line of severe storms early Wednesday morning brought tornado warnings and left behind damage and power outages.

See the latest damage in the video below

Strong storms overnight leave behind damage across metro Detroit

We had crews in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Lincoln Park, looking for damage, and they saw several trees uprooted and also some areas flooding.

South of Dearborn, in Lincoln Park, Ryan Marshall was at a Subway on Outer Dr. and Dix Highway, where the top of a building was ripped off.

In Ann Arbor, on South State St., across from Yost Arena, where Michigan Hockey plays its games, there were big sheets of metal

WXYZ

"I'm looking in the camera and I just see everything in the dumpster (swirling) and just jumping up and coming back down," one worker told us.

In Dearborn, we saw several trees uprooted in yards across the city.

See the latest weather update in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: More storms Wednesday and a Flood Watch

Cleanup will be underway as we look ahead to another round of storms that are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

According to the latest numbers on the DTE Outage Map, there are more than 14,000 people without power, with the largest swaths of outages in Washtenaw County and Southern Wayne County. Stay at least 25 feet away from a downed power line and assume all downed power lines are live and dangerous. Be sure to call 911 if there is an emergency or report a power line problem in outage center.

The storms are also forcing the closure of Ann Arbor Public Schools. The district said that there are power outages across the district and some schools sustained structural damage from the storms.