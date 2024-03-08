Clinton Township explosion clean-up efforts continue and will for a while

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of empty canisters on the ground and hundreds on the roofs of surrounding buildings remain after the fiery explosions at a Clinton Township warehouse.

Clinton Townshio Fire Chief Tim Duncan says cleanup on the ground takes priority before roofs to keep the public safe.

Surrounding businesses have reported extensive damage as well as residents who live over half a mile away from the incident.

Related: Batarang knives were among the dangerous projectiles in Macomb County explosion

Samuel Buschell had to patch up his fence after it was hit with a large flying canister Monday. He says he's grateful he stayed inside when explosions rocked his neighborhood.

Samuel Buschell Damage left behind from a large canister hitting the fence of a homeowner who lives over half a mile away from the fire and explosions

“When I was hearing all these cans coming down, I said I’m going in the house," Buschell said.

Clinton Township officials will provide the community an update on the fire and explosion Friday at 11 a.m.

Residents and business owners can report damage related to the explosion by uploading information and photos to the county's self-reporting survey.

Related:

