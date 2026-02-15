Clinton Township mother killed in crash remembered as devoted parent

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township mother of two died Thursday in a crash on Groesbeck Highway that also claimed the life of the other driver involved.

Amber Schwark was driving with her 12-year-old son Wyatt when the collision occurred Thursday afternoon. Wyatt survived the crash but is currently being treated at Children's Hospital of Detroit for serious injuries, including a broken femur.

"It's a traumatic event that nobody saw coming, no one could have predicted this," said Steve Barefield, Schwark's stepfather.

Barefield described Schwark as a devoted mother to her two children, Wyatt and Olivia, who will be deeply missed by family, friends and coworkers.

"She touched a lot of people, I'm not the only grown man who's been crying about this," Barefield said. "She was at Chrysler Sterling Stamping for like 13 years."

While the family grieves Schwark's loss, they are focusing on Wyatt's recovery. Doctors expect a lengthy rehabilitation process for the 12-year-old.

"The goal for him is to be walking and maybe six months to a year, he can walk. I think in a year he'll be running," Barefield said.

The community has rallied around the family since Schwark's death, particularly Wyatt's baseball community.

"She was a beautiful young girl, sweet, touched a lot of peoples' lives. The whole baseball community that Wyatt was a part of. They have been absolutely tremendous," Barefield said.

A GoFundMe has been established to help cover Wyatt's medical expenses and future rehabilitation costs.

