Clinton Township Navy veteran gets life-changing home makeover funded by Home Depot Foundation

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WXYZ) — A disabled Navy veteran in Clinton Township is watching his North Oak Street home transform — thanks to a grant from the Home Depot Foundation and dozens of volunteers racing to finish the job in just five days.

Richard Lumetta, who lives with congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation among several other conditions, had been struggling with access inside his own home. The renovations are designed to help him stay independent and safe.

"I knew they were gonna do a home makeover but I had no clue it was gonna be everything," Lumetta said.

"Had no idea all this was gonna take place in the last couple days," Lumetta said.

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The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Team Patton Outreach — the foundation of Tammy T. Patton — to fund and organize the renovation. Volunteers from 12 Metro Detroit Home Depot locations are carrying out the work.

Rodney Morisette, operations assistant store manager for the Home Depot in Utica, described the scope of the project.

"We're repainting his whole house, rehanging doors, redoing all the landscaping, making it safe for him to enter and exit the house," Morisette said.

Improvements include new railings at the side and front doors, laminate flooring to replace carpet, and relocating the washing machine to a spare bedroom so Lumetta no longer needs to navigate stairs.

"They put railings on the side door and the front door, that's gonna help tremendously, putting the washing machine in the spare bedroom for me, my family doesn't want me going downstairs," Lumetta said.

Patton, a veteran herself, said the goal of the project was straightforward.

"Instead of him going into a nursing home, this was a way to keep him in his house," Patton said.

On the flooring upgrade, Patton explained the practical benefit.

"Instead of carpet he'll have laminate flooring so he can get around with his walker," Patton said.

Patton said she was inspired to give back after the loss of her 16-day-old daughter 25 years ago.

"Any events we do, whether it's backpacks or senior lockboxes or working with veterans, children, everything, it's all in memory of her," Patton said.

Patton and Lumetta met at physical therapy nearly 4 years ago. Lumetta said daily life has not been easy.

"It's a struggle everyday, it really is," Lumetta said.

The project is expected to be complete by Saturday. For Lumetta, the outpouring of support has been difficult to put into words.

"It's very overwhelming, totally shocked seeing all these people come through today to help out and be so supportive of me and all veterans they've helped through the years, it's just amazing," Lumetta said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

