Clinton Township treasurer candidate has campaign signs vandalized, one with racial slurs

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township woman running for treasurer has had her campaign signs vandalized for weeks and most recently, the vandalism has gotten worse, with one sign left covered in racial slurs.

Tammy T. Patton currently serves as a Clinton Township trustee. She is the first African American to ever be elected to Clinton Township’s Board of Trustees. She’s proudly served her township for over 20 years.

Before that, she proudly served her country in the U.S. Army.

This year, she looks to take up a new role: Clinton Township Treasurer. However, right around the primary election, she says 35% of her political signs were stolen or vandalized and the last few weeks, the problem has gotten worse.

"Our signs are still being cut down, still being vandalized and still being found in big dumpsters, and I don’t think this is where we need to be in 2024," she said.

Tammy T. Patton Tammy T. Patton continues to find her campaign signs in dumpsters near where she puts them up

Recently, she found one sign with the N-word written across her name, and "Go back to Africa" written under.

“It’s petty. It’s ignorant. But I know it’s not everyone," she said.

Tammy T. Patton Vandalized sign

Clinton Township police are actively investigating and Patton says she drives around at the end of her work day only to find more signs destroyed.

She says it’s been difficult to deal with the vandalism and having to explain to her young daughter why someone is using derogatory terms toward her. However, Patton says she is not deterred.

“I've been through a lot in the military, I've been through more and this is only going to grow me as a person," Patton said. “I want to focus on the community, I want to continue my job as trustee and continue to run my race for treasurer.”

The Macomb County NAACP Branch president has released a statement regarding the recent events:

"The Macomb County Branch NAACP has been made aware of and is concerned about the alleged racial vandalism to the campaign signs of Ms. Tammy Patton, candidate for Clinton Township Treasurer. Our Branch calls on Clinton Township law enforcement to conduct a full investigation into this matter. All candidates for office must be treated with dignity and respect. Ms. Patton, who is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, deserves respect and gratitude for her service. We stand firm in our fight for justice, equality, and freedom for all, and the right of all Americans to participate in the political process."



-London Bell, President of the Macomb County Branch NAACP

Call Clinton Township police if you know anything about the vandalism.