CMU student gets diploma while on research vessel in Antarctica: 'It was amazing'

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Port Huron native Sophie Flaherty was eager to graduate from Central Michigan University, but the young scientist was also ready for an amazing adventure: working on board a ship with other researchers.

The research opportunity would last two months and Flaherty had to decide whether to take it or pass it up in order to attend graduation with her other college friends.

Flaherty chose her love of science.

"It's just such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for the science," she told 7 Action News. "The people I met on the boat, the researchers, the research assistants, the students, and then working hands-on, it was just absolutely amazing. I'm already ready to go back."

What Flaherty didn't know is that some of her fellow scientists, that included other CMU students and faculty, were quietly working behind the scenes to not just get her that diploma, but another special surprise for the day.

"I feel so lucky," she said. "I have met so many incredible people that have gone above and beyond out of their way to give me the most amazing experiences."