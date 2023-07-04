Coast Guard, boaters talk safety this Independence Day

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — Boaters are taking advantage of the nice weather by hitting the lakes this Independence Day. With that comes the responsibility of navigating the waters safely.

For those who routinely go out on the water, this might seem basic, but a few simple rules can make the experience that much more enjoyable.

"It's just so peaceful, relaxing, enjoying the breeze. It's just — it's heaven on earth," one boater stated.

7 Action News spoke with boaters on Lake St. Clair who were gracious enough to share their best advice on staying safe on a vessel.

"Always being aware of who's around you," one man stated.

"Being aware of your surroundings. Make sure that everyone has a life jacket," one woman advised.

The U.S. Coast Guard agrees. 7 Action News stopped by the station in St. Clair Shores and spoke with Metalsmith Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Winslow.

He said although the holiday is on a Tuesday, it's just as busy as a typical weekend. That's keeping the Coast Guard busy and on patrol.

"It's been relatively quiet. (There are) a lot of people out on the water," he said.

His top warning, which can't be overstated, is don't drink and drive.

"We want people to go out and have a good time, but if you're drinking, we just don't want you to be behind the wheel. It's just like a car. If you're above .08, it's illegal and it's dangerous," Winslow explained.

It's a rule one group of boaters said they follow to a T, along with keeping an eye on other boaters.

One boater said, "And make sure safe distances are kept and your courses are proper for the direction your boats are going, and have fun."