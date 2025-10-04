DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Cody High School celebrated a milestone Friday night during their homecoming football game: the return of their marching band after a 20-year absence.

The revival represents more than just music for the school community. It's a restoration of Detroit's rich musical heritage that band director Damian Lyles remembers from his youth in the city.

Cody High School marching band returns after 20-year absence

"I want to see that glory come back, where we had a lot of music and a lot of great musicians come from being in the bands here and so forth," Lyles said.

That vision drove Lyles to his role as band director at Cody High School. With new grant funding, he has helped rebuild the program from the ground up, securing instruments and recruiting members.

"Giving pizza parties to the kids to get them to come watch some HBCUs, taking a trip to Central State," Lyles said.

The band made its official debut during halftime of the homecoming game. For some students, the first performance came with some nerves.

"I was nervous. I'm not going to lie, I was really scared," said Destiney Mack, a senior at Cody High School.

Other band members said they were happy to see all their hard work pay off.

"I like being out here. It really makes my soul grow. It makes me feel like I'm a part of something much bigger than myself," said Noah Hudson, a junior at the school.

Most students had never played an instrument before joining the revitalized program. Hudson discovered his connection to music through the trombone.

"I don't even know how I got into trombone. It spoke to me; I didn't speak to it," Hudson said.

Lyles has watched his students develop both musically and personally in a short time, finding deep satisfaction in their growth.

"It's a great reward just watching them. So, it's an honor," Lyles said.

The band has ambitious plans for the future, hoping to perform at an Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Florida next year.

