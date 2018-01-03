Coldest weather yet to come may break records, prompt school closures

(WXYZ) - The stretch of brutally low temperatures will likely break cold records and may shut down some schools this week.

Metro Detroit is on track to break a record for the most consecutive days with high temperatures below 20 degrees. Wednesday marks the ninth day in a row that Detroit will not make it past the 20-degree mark, with no relief until at least Sunday.

Since these unseasonably frigid temperatures started back on December 26th, this stretch of 12 days would break the old record of 11 consecutive days (below 20 degrees) set in February, 1936 and 1979.

Coldest yet to come

Wind chills will continue to plummet Wednesday night between 10 and 30 degrees below zero and remain there through Saturday morning. It will be 3 above Thursday morning and 5 below on Friday morning, but wind chills both mornings should be around 25 below zero.

Under these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 15 to 30 minutes, and schools are much more likely to be closed Thursday and Friday. While many schools are still on winter break, some have preemptively closed Wednesday and some have had a delayed start.

If your child, whether a younger or older student, goes to school, they need to take this seriously and dress in their full winter gear to stay protected.

