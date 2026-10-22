COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Voters in Commerce Township and the Village of Wolverine Lake are facing a major choice at the ballot box this November.

Proponents say an $18.6 million dollar bond proposal would fund a major expansion of local non-motorized pathways and would connect neighborhoods to schools, parks, and the popular Michigan airline trail.

Supporters of the bond and millage proposal argue the new pathways are essential for safety, while fiscal conservatives contend that any tax increase places an undue burden on homeowners.

Commerce Township and Wolverine Lake voters to decide on $18.6m pathway bond

John Buller is the treasurer for the Pathways Connecting Citizens Committee. The committee is behind the ballot initiative.

“Commerce Township... it’s a beautiful area. We’ve got a lot of paths, but a lot of them don’t connect, and so, you can ride so far and then you have to get on the road or find some other sketchy way to get to another path to get to where you want to go," he explained.

Steve Michael, a volunteer on the committee said, “We’re trying to connect people down to the Airline Trail. We’re trying to connect east and west of the township, as well as north (and) south.”

Under the proposal, they said the estimated 0.6-millage rate would cost the owner of a home with a $150,000 taxable value about $90 a year.

While supporters emphasize safety and community value, the proposal hasn’t won over everyone.

Commerce Township resident Judy Wolfe told 7 News Detroit, “I am so tired of all of these extra taxes, and I know a lot of people are. So, I’m voting no. My husband’s voting no.”

Fiscal conservatives and taxpayers argue that any tax increase, no matter how small, stings during a period of broader economic pressure.

On the other side of the debate, avid cyclist Tracie Hamilton said she's all in.

“I pay for my safety," the Commerce Township resident told 7 News Detroit.

Hamilton explained, “I would gladly pay for that. I understand the people that don’t ride aren’t going to be happy about that. When we ride in the street, we’ve only got this narrow little path. We got people honking at us and it about throws you off your bike, ya know, (they're) shouting obscenities. So, I would be happy to ride some place much safer.”

Supporters said connectivity and safety are the key benefits. However, Wolfe said she doesn't believe the level of use on the existing paths justifies the cost of the proposed paths.

“Go, ride the expressway, look at the pathway in Commerce. Very rarely do you see anybody on it, and that is the truth. So, why we need more pathways is absolutely beyond my thinking," she said.

Buller said, “And I understand, they don’t wanna pay more in taxes. They don’t wanna see change.”

Whether that change happens this November 3rd is entirely up to the voters.