Communities try to keep cool during hot day

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — One-by-one kids took turns jumping into the pool just trying to keep cool on this toasty summer day.

“We live here during the summertime,” says Desiree Davidson who lives around the corner from Lavagood park in Dearborn with daughter Eisley l.

Lavagood has the city's largest community pool and today every person living in the city gets in free.

“It was kind of on a whim where I was like man 105 degrees, I would like to spend it at the pool, so why don’t we do that for our residents this time around,” says Mayor Abdullah Hammoud who made the call just days ago.

The sentiment, much appreciated especially to Joelle and Jacob because after they swim.

“We’re going to go get ice cream,” says Jacob.

Today’s extreme heat, halting school for many districts like Dearborn and Eastpointe public schools. But class was not canceled everywhere.

In Detroit, neighborhood police passed out popsicles and water to four schools across the city.

And it’s not just refreshments being given.

“We’re giving out love as well,” says Detroit community police officer Dan Robinson Sr.

