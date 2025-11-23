Community center and park honoring 2 Detroit community leaders opens to the public

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The newly renovated Helen Moore Community Center officially opened Saturday on Detroit's west side.

The building, formerly known as the Dexter-Elmhurst Community Center, was renamed to honor Helen Moore, a longtime Detroit activist who has spent six decades fighting to improve education for Black children in the city.

"I'm so happy that it's completed and I will be here quite often," Moore said.

Moore also led the fight to reopen the community center on Dexter Avenue after it closed in 2019.

"It was totally empty in there, there were all kinds of violations, that's why we lost the center but it wasn't done by us, it was done by the people who owned the center and they kept changing ownership," Moore said.

The city took over ownership of the building and completed much-needed renovations before the official reopening. Moore was present as officials cut the ribbon to the community center that now bears her name.

"It gives me a lot of joy to know that we are going to continue what we started and that our people will have a beautiful place to come to with their families," Moore said.

WXYZ

The renovated facility includes a gym, computer lab, STEM and art rooms. Outside the community center, a brand new park was named after Ed Davis, the first African American new car dealership owner in the United States.

"It's like a dream come true, it really is," said Detroit City Council member Fred Durhal III.

Durhal grew up attending the community center. His father, Fred Durhal Jr., a former Michigan state representative, advocated for the center. Durhal Jr. died earlier this week.

"I know he is smiling today because Dexter is a little bit brighter," Durhal said.

WXYZ

Meanwhile Helen Moore emphasized the community center's importance to the neighborhood and expressed joy that residents can enjoy it once again.

"We had children they came in here that didn't have water in their buildings and some of their houses even had holes in the roof, this was home to them and we made sure that they knew they were welcomed here," Moore said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.