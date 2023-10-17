Casino workers hit the pavement striking while contract negotiations continue

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Economic justice, we're fighting for our healthcare," said Jamil Johnson, MGM Grand 16-year employee.

Sixteen years working at the D. Prime Steakhouse at MGM Grand Casino, and for Jamil Johnson it all stacks up to a 12 o'clock call to action.

"These are the people who stood by this company right, through COVID, we helped them weather the storm," said Johnson.

"We’re making history today. We have sweated, we have been hurt...” said MGM employee Gertie Bates as she did a Facebook Live outside MGM Grand during the strike. “We’re going on our strike MGM.”

Workers went live, shouted chants, and paced the entrance and exits of MGM after months of full house negotiations turned out to be a bust at the bargaining table.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “Did talks break down or did you say, enough is enough?”

“We were in negotiations for 27 hours. We gave the employer the counter to their offer at 3:30 am, they went to bed, we stayed there. They came back 50 minutes before the deadline, so while they were sleeping, we were planning on taking to the streets because we could tell they were not serious,” said Nia Winston, President, UNITE HERE Local 24.

As much as it's about livable wages, employees say they have not had a raise in a long time.

“Seven dollars and some change total (is the only raise received in 24 years),” said MGM cashier Latasha Dixon.

It's also about the lack of post-pandemic staff down 1500 workers.

Their goal with this contract is healthcare standards, better technology, and respect.

“You’ve made record profits, just come to the table with a fair deal,” said Johnson.