SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It’s a day that we’ve been waiting for since he was born,” said mom Katie DeRees.

Katie DeRees isn’t hesitating when it comes to getting her 16-month-old son Henry vaccinated against COVID-19.

She will be among the first wave of parents who already have an appointment when both Pfizer and Moderna shots become available on Friday for children six months to five years old.

“It’s my responsibility as a parent to do everything in my power to protect him. My husband and I still wear K95 masks. We’re teachers so we come in contact with thousands of people a day and in an effort to protect Henry. Once I’ve done everything, I know I can do for him then I’ll feel more comfortable getting back to normal life,” said DeRees.

“We are excited to be able to offer this for our final age group,” adds DeRees.

Kate Guzman is the Medical Services Administrator of the Oakland County Health Division and says the appointments are filling up but certainly feel free to walk in.

“We have extra staffing our nurses are so excited pulling from community nurses typically in homes to come help us do this we are prepared and ready,” said Kate Guzman from the Oakland County Health Dept.

Kate took a moment to show us how each vial is properly stored and the color-coding extra layer of protection.

“It’s safe and effective and our children need this protection it’s time to get them vaccinated now to build up protection for the fall,” said Guzman.

It’s protection that Katie takes personally.

“Both of his grandparents passed away from Covid within about a month of each other one right before he was born in one right after having been personally affected by losing family members who never got to meet him this is also a nice step forward getting him protected,” said DeRees.