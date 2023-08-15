Detroit Land Bank Buy Back program has helped more than 1,000 Detroiters become homeowners

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The path to owning your own home. A lot of people are missing out on the chance in metro Detroit. But today, 135 Detroiters graduated from the Detroit Land Bank buyback program. With this year's grads, 1,119 Detroiters will have become homeowners through the Buy Back program since 2016.

Glenda Lewis had a chance to talk to those people who are getting their chance at homeownership.

Rickie Palmer is filled with that DIY pride of any homeowner. And after 10 years in his home, and some challenging times, it is now all his.

Palmer is one of 135 Detroit residents who completed this year's Detroit Land Bank Authority Buyback program.

Deeds were presented during a special ceremony at Johnson Recreation Center, after a job well done by each of these homeowners who paid a small fee and took the time to gain the tools to retain the residence that they love.

This is the 7th buyback celebration since the program started in 2016. To qualify, you must show your commitment to the dwelling before it was acquired, like Emoni Davey who was able to buy back her family home.

And we heard many of the homeowners say how grateful they are for their mentors, even sharing hugs and tears.

More than 1,100 Detroiters have been able to get the deed to their home through this program. There are a number of resources to help you sustain your property.