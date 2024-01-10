Economic ripples from Sunday's Lions/Rams playoff game already being felt

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An NFL playoff game in Detroit hasn’t happened in 30 years but the economic ripples are already being felt.

Today I talked to local businesses about what Lions games have meant to them and what the city estimates the impact of this Sunday will be.

The area around Ford Field will be swarmed come Sunday and with all those people comes a huge economic impact for Detroit.

Kevin Hall is the General manager of Jojo’s Shake Bar on Columbia Street in Downtown Detroit.

He knows how much Lions Games have meant.

“The games have been literally attracting all of our business," he says. "They account for about 80% of our sales.”

He says they plan to extend hours for the playoff game Sunday.

"Visit Detroit told me that they estimate about 20 million dollars of impact per playoff game. How does that make you feel?" I asked him.

“That makes me feel hopeful. (Laughs) That makes me feel great. That’s going to impact my company thoroughly, my servers will eat well, I’ll be able to provide more jobs, you know, increase wages.”

They even have special drinks ready to go.

“These are for the Lions game this weekend. These are the Rocky 4 and our biggie hot shake.”

And the Rocky 4 because…

“The Rocky 4 because we’re the underdog and we’re going undefeated.”

"And this (biggie hot shake) because you’re going to need to stay warm?"

“Because you’re going to need to stay warm.”

Urban Soul restaurant is a few blocks further away from the action… but the economic ripple effect is just as real.

“They’re winning and we’re winning,” says Shatara Martin, the restaurant’s manager. “People come in for our short ribs, our fried catfish, macaroni and cheese.”

Does the Lions' success mean more success for you?

“Oh definitely because we’re getting more customers. We’re getting just walk-ins saying ‘Hey, I didn’t know you were here.’ Because they’re parking over here and they’re walking to Ford Field,” she says.

Stephanie Leon is an event manager for Bullseye Event Group which is planning a VIP Lions Tailgate experience Sunday in Shed 5 at Eastern Market.

She tells me the playoffs mean more weeks the event machinery keeps churning.

“We have a team of at least 40 folks between the front of house and back of house, so I guess there’s like that economic impact there,” says Leon.

And they use suppliers from across the area like Chef Kate Williams for catering…

“Fabiano brothers is one of our distributors, working with Brown-Forman.”

And you can’t underestimate the foot traffic.

“There are a lot of folks who like to walk. So sometimes they’ll leave a little early, pop by some of the local bars on the way,” she says. “You know they really are seeing some of that overflow from the tailgates.”

And as we continue to win…those dollars will keep flowing in.

Pre-pandemic studies show another 10 percent bump in hotels on game days…but how about that? 20 million dollars expected per playoff game for Detroit. Much needed.