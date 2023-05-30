Grand Prix sets up shop in Cadillac Square for Small Business Straightaway featuring Detroit businesses

The Detroit Grand Prix is shifting into high gear with the race back on downtown streets and one major goal of a brand-new event is to make small local businesses the best pit stop.

The strength of this new Detroit business will be on full display as the Grand Prix roars through downtown Detroit.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “What’s it feel like to be a part of the growth of the city?”

“It feels amazing to be a part of the growth of the city. It is definitely a beautiful time here. We are very grateful to be a part of the Grand Prix,” said Khari Dickey owner of Konnected Fitness.

Konnected Fitness is one of 29 companies setting up shop in Cadillac Square during race weekend for the first-ever Small Business Straightaway.

Motor City Match winner, Pink Poodle Dress Lounge, will be there sharing their beautiful wedding dresses and will also bring along some sundresses to sell which will be perfect during these warm temperatures this weekend. She is hoping to get the shop’s signature chandelier in their display.

Five years opened in a lifetime of love and family ties poured into Raeshawn Bumphers business.

“It means a lot. It is a very exciting moment for our entire team,” said Pink Poodle Dress Lounge Raeshawn Bumphers. “We’re excited. We can’t wait.”

“It’s always been important to me to have this business in the city of Detroit, in an urban neighborhood,” said Bumphers. “I’m honored to be recognized and be a part of this historical with the Grand Prix.”

We were there this morning seeing crews put up the huge, tented area in Cadillac Square for the Small Business Straightaway. There are about 260 businesses within walking distance of the new circuit.

With the support of its key Community Partners, the Grand Prix’s Small Business Straightaway will highlight the legacy of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) businesses in Detroit. The Straightaway is focused on increasing equity by supporting small businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans and entrepreneurs located outside of the Downtown corridor.

The Small Business Straightaway will be Saturday and Sunday.