Krugerrand dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettle helps but more donations needed in the community

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another special donation already absorbed in need, the Salvation Army in Warren is putting a precious gold coin to work already to fill the great need for families this year.

We first showed you the find yesterday. For an 11th year, a Krugerrand coin was dropped in a red kettle at the Kroger in St. Clair Shores.

Glenda Lewis spoke with the longtime volunteer who found it.

There is something very special about Lori Chappell's counting fingers.

“You've got the golden ticket quite literally in your hand. When you found that what were you thinking?” asked WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis.

“Just in awe, it was amazing,” said Lori Chappell, Salvation Army Volunteer.

Maybe it's her lifelong history volunteering with the Salvation Army that gave her a little present in her red kettle basket at Kroger in St. Clair Shores this week. Her family has made volunteering a lifelong mission.

“Four generations over 20 years,” said Chappell.

The rare coin shining out of the kettle has become an annual occurrence for this area.

“Everyone looks forward to finding the first Krugerrand,” said Chappell.

Those $2000 a piece, gold South African coins, along with all the area kettle donations, translates into help for the area.

Here at the Warren Salvation Army Core Center, the goal is $250,000 and they are only at $90,000 right now.

“It helps tremendously, we have our emergency shelter so a portion of it goes there,” said Salvation Army Major Shanda Minks. “We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner to them. We also have our food pantry.”

When someone questions dropping a coin in the kettle, what is it about?” asked Lewis.

“It’s about food in a child’s belly at night, a warm place for them to sleep,” said Minks.

Salvation Army Red Kettle volunteers are hard at work all over Metro Detroit so if you can please give.

You can also donate to a virtual kettle here: Salvation Army.