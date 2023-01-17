Loyola High School students reflect on Dr. King's legacy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Honoring Dr. King’s legacy took on a deeper meaning at Loyola High School in Detroit.

Personal service was the theme of a special 7 part program that combined inward reflection and wellness with giving.

“Meditation, service, peace, love reflection, all the things that Dr. King stood for and lost his life for, how does it resonate with you,” Glenda Lewis asked a student.

“I see that I wanna get my education so I could actually take a step for my community because I would like to get back to my community,” said senior at Loyola High School Alexander Mayers.

It is tradition from the Loyola Catholic High School, heart and soul to give in honor of Dr. King‘s holiday but this year there was a focus to also receive for the heart and soul.

“What’s the goal behind each hands-on seminar?” asked Lewis.

“We know students are struggling. We know this. We know this across the nation, elementary middle, and high school students are struggling from, the effects of Covid, so we’re kind of going this idea of meeting some service to ourselves," Jenny Fox, Director of Counseling.