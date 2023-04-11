Michigan 'Fix the Damn' roads 2023 construction season begins

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A stroll down the westbound ramp of I 96 at Beck with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and Congresswoman Haley Stevens shows the progress being made on the I 96 modernization project.

“So, it’s that time of year again, it’s construction season. Anyone that has been to Michigan has probably traveled this road at one time or another,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Many travel it every day, 180,000 cars a day. So, this is a big deal.”

Project managers, skilled workers, and even a Michigan mom joined the media and a small crowd to officially kick off “fix the roads” season with a look at how far we have come on this 12-mile, $269 million project and how much farther we have to go.

“By the end of ‘24 it will be completed,” said Whitmer.

Just up the ramp from the announcement, drivers filling up at the local gas station.

“Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said driver Kim Sivyer.

Sivyer says his wife has to drive 42 miles every day through the area.

“Though necessary, still brutal,” said Sivyer.

Frank Aldson is a fourth-generation custom car detailer. His work often depends on the commute.

“I have to leave work an hour early just to get - just to beat traffic,” said local business owner Frank Aldson.

Drivers know it will be better when completed but, in the meantime, frustration is top on the list in this area for the community trying to get around the orange barrels.