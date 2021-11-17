Mother seeking justice for death of son hit by wrong-way driver

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight 7 Action News getting results for a Taylor mom who had been fighting for justice for the death of her son for more than a year until we got involved.

We sat down with Misty Brown in September. She poured out her heart to us after suffering from unending heartache after she lost not one but two sons to tragic accidents, one killed by a stray bullet and the other in a wrong-way driver crash. We helped her get answers when it seemed, all hope was lost.

More than a year ago in August, a heart-piercing tragedy occurred. Misty Brown, a health care hero who delivers joy to patients could only feel sorrow. She lost her 27-year-old son Gregory Due. He was killed in a violent car crash by a wrong-way driver. Burned beyond recognition.

“To see my baby burned, need dental records to identify him, was very very very hard,” said mom Misty Brown.

We first spoke to Misty in September after it seemed all hope for justice was lost.

Misty could not understand why the person who slammed into her son at 2:00 a.m. on the freeway going in the wrong direction was not being held responsible. After some digging and phone calls to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office and Michigan State Police, we learned a mislabeled arrest warrant with the Michigan State Trooper’s name listed instead of the name of Misty’s son's name was the cause for delay.

I asked if Misty could speak directly to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“If you could say something to her, what would you say?” WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked referring to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“I would say please, please, please help me get justice for my son,” said Brown.

That justice she pleaded for, delivered in part last week. 22-year-old Michael Dewayne Gordon Jr. of Detroit was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving Causing Death, a 15-year felony if convicted and one count of Moving Violation Causing Death, a one-year misdemeanor.

“I cried actually,” said Brown.

“I was you know, happy, I was relieved, I was still somewhat angry especially when I heard the two charges,” said Brown.

“Is that not enough?” asked Clifford.

“That’s not enough for me,” said Brown.

Here’s why Misty sent me the traffic report. It shows alcohol was suspected and that drug and alcohol testing was pending.

Yet according to Misty, she was told by the prosecutor’s office, “They believe that alcohol or drugs did play a role but they don’t have any evidence of that due to the blood transfusion,” said. Brown.

I reached out to the prosecutor’s office.

They responded with a quote, “We have charged based upon the facts, evidence, and law in the case. The evidence in the case will come out in court.”

While a life sentence would not take the pain away or bring her son back knowing Gordon could spend 15 years behind bars if convicted.

“At least I would have some closure at least I would have that just knowing he did not get off that would be some kind of closure for me,” said Brown.

This case will make its way through the courts and Misty says she will be there to continue fighting for 100% justice for her son and other families who may face a similar tragedy in the future.