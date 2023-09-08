Omega Psi Phi celebrating 100 years of giving back to the community

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Their motto is: friendship is essential to the soul.

“Thank y’all,” said Freddie Featherstone Jr., Omega Academy male mentoring program.

“This is one of my favorite programs I ever went to,” said one student.

You could see the impressions being made in their eyes, right before our eyes.

Two dozen of backpacks filled with goodies, necessary supplies, and hope for a successful future.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “This is your legacy, this is the Omega Psi Phi way?”

“I’ve been taught that it's not about what you have but what you give that makes the measure of a man and that's what we are all about...service,” said Freddie Featherstone Jr.

One hundred years of service in Detroit to be exact. The Detroit Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated marking the milestone year by doing what they do best.

“Incredible history of 1sts that you have Mr. President. When you make your mark on young people as you have today, is that the goal?” asked Lewis.

“Yes, it is! We want young people to know that they have the opportunity to be something in this life and that all they have to do is put their mind to it... know that they are supported by mentors and individuals and just go for it,” said L. Ato Polk, President of Nu Omega Chapter.

“What does it mean, 100 years?” asked Lewis.

“For us, it means a storied legacy of service in the city of Detroit, for the citizens of Detroit. We are all about giving and helping our community,” said Dr. Michael B. Carrauthers, New Omega 100th Anniversary Committee Chair.

In fact, some of the city pillars we enjoy and rely on today came from the purple and gold heart and strong will of Nu Omega chapter members.

“From Brother Dr. Dewitt T. Burton who in the 1920’s established several hospitals for African Americans in the city of Detroit, when at that time African Americans couldn't get health care... to Brother George Isabell who was one of the first African Americans on the Detroit housing commission to help African Americans in Detroit with the great migration. Certainly, we can't count out Dr. Charles Wright who established the 1st African American museum in Detroit,” said Carrauthers.

Speaking of buildings with history, their own chapter home on Ferry Street has a state historical marker.

“Right now, we are doing some renovations, and it will open again soon for us to be able to continue the work within our community,” said Polk.

“So, when you look to define the next 100 years, obviously, an impression was made today eyes wide, hearts full. How do you plan on doing that?” asked Lewis.

“Doing what we are doing today we are planning for our children and our young people tomorrow. We are planting those necessary seeds for them to grow and be successful in their future,” said Carrauthers.

“The Bible talks about iron sharpening iron and so that means that all of us have something to give to one another and we want the community to know that we’ve been here 100 years and it's our idea that we will be here another 100 years rendering service to this community,” said L. Ato Polk, President of Nu Omega.

