On National Make a Difference Day WXYZ is participating in Breast Cancer Awareness for metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are using the power of our Scripps-owned Women’s Network to help make an impact across the nation. Many of our more than 60 stations across 40 television markets are engaged in some form of community service this month.

In metro Detroit, we are using our voice to help increase knowledge about breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Saturday is Make a Difference Day and to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month we not only speak to two incredible educators who are survivors of breast cancer and making a difference, we also caught up with Ascension Michigan at Focus Hope in Detroit offering free mammograms.

“We have the support of our family, our church, our neighbors...” said Nina Shirley.

Wendy and Nina Shirley still get emotional when talking about their journey battling breast cancer.

“I was so choked up, I had to leave the room, I ran out of the room when the doctor said, we didn’t get it all,” said Wendy Shirley when the doctor spoke about her sister Nina’s cancer.

These two sisters, one a principal at Chrysler Elementary in Detroit and the other a teacher at Gompers Elementary Middle School were diagnosed with the same type of breast cancer, ductal carcinoma in situ. Nina was diagnosed in 2010 and Wendy in 2018.

“She said, well, I’m calling to let you know, that we do see cancer,” said Wendy Shirley. “I wasn’t shocked because, in my gut, I felt like something was not right when I had that mammogram.”

They do not have a family history of breast cancer, not on their dad's or mom's side, so today these two sisters use their voices and experiences to help others.

Pink Day at Gompers and fundraisers like this one at Chrysler Elementary that raised money for "My Sistah's Pink Journey Foundation" are just two of the many ways they make a difference.

Wendy and Nina are not alone in making a difference. Ascension Michigan was out today at Focus Hope with their mammography mobile unit.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “Can people just walk up and get a mammogram?”

“We sit out here usually four to five hours,” said Amy Mallory Ascension Michigan Mammography Technician. “We work with the inside (Focus Hope) and they send out flyers to the community, so they know we’re here and the women can just come.”

According to the American Cancer Society in 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 people died from it globally. That's why access to mammograms and early detection is vital.

Here in America each year 240,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer including 2,100 men.

Wendy and Nina are among the lucky ones, each ringing the bell, both now cancer-free and making a difference.

“We are truly blessed to be here,” said Wendy.

Amazing women going above and beyond to make a difference in their schools and in this community.

If you or a loved one needs a free mammogram through Ascension Michigan's mobile unit, please call 313-647-3304.

Working together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for many.

