WXYZ Editorial: Participate in National Make a Difference Day, October 28th

WXYZ DETROIT — Practically everyone can make a difference. That’s the spirit behind National Make a Difference Day which falls annually on the fourth Saturday of October.

Created in 1992, in partnership with the Points of Lights organization, it has become the largest national day of community service. People from all walks of life will come together to inspire and create positive change in their respective communities.

Some will volunteer their service and skills. Others will help organize charitable projects. Countless individuals will show acts of kindness. And many will donate to their favorite cause. That vision of civic engagement has spread each year through the power of media exposure. Today, millions participate in National Make a Difference Day.

It can be as simple as helping a senior citizen or neighbor with a chore. It can be volunteering to be a mentor or tutor to someone in need. You can help serve a meal at a soup kitchen or pack boxes of fruit, vegetables, and canned goods at a food pantry or warehouse. You can make a conscious effort to buy from a locally owned business, support a neighborhood school or non-profit agency, or help plan a fundraiser.

At Channel 7, we are using the power of our Scripps-owned Women’s Network to help make an impact across the nation. Many of our more than 60 stations across 40 TV markets are engaged in some form of community service this month. In Metro Detroit, we are using our voice to help increase knowledge about breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Working together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for many.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 19 - 22, 2023