Rail workers rally in Royal Oak for better working conditions after lawmakers approved a labor contract

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — He's spent 24 years as a railroad worker and three years as a state legislative director for SMART Transportation Division, but for Donald Roach, it’s all comes down to these four hours of strong support, in the cold.

“They want to go down to one-person crews and automation if they could, but for public safety purposes and the safety of our members, we need to keep two people on the train,” said Donald Roach, SMART State Legislative Director.

Sheet Metal Air Rail Transportation (SMART), along with IBEW brothers and sisters, and even state reps came together at 5th Street and Washington to express their feelings about the contract that was imposed on freight rail workers in Washington D.C.

“There was the potential of a rail freight strike. Congress and the President stepped in and imposed a contract because it would be devastating for the economy,” said WSU Asst. Professor Kevin Ketels, Teacher, Global Supply Chain Mgmt.

Wendy Thompson spent 33 years at American Axle before retirement but says she will always work for what she believes is right.

“It seems so unfair to me to say you have to work long hours with no sick time,” said Thompson, who showed up to support union workers.

To this group, it is truly a sign of the times.

“We are one of the few states, I believe, that don’t have paid sick time and we have a program for it. We just don’t find it in our state, so one of the things I’m going to work on is legislation so that everyone can have paid sick time,” said Donavan McKinney State Rep 14th District.