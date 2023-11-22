Seniors get a special Barber and Beauty Day at a Southfield salon just in time for Thanksgiving

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some lucky seniors in Detroit were treated to a Barber and Beauty Day today, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It is all part of a city program through the Disability Network Wayne County, and I got a chance to talk to those seniors as they were getting trimmed and coiffed.

“When you become a senior, it can become very important. It makes us feel useful although we’re still young at heart,” said Dorthy Wise, 84 years old.

Dorthy Wise is part of a group of over a dozen seniors from the Brush Park Manor Apartments getting the chance to feel young at heart while being pampered at Rodney Howell’s Salon Hairshion in Southfield.

WXYZ’s Mike Duffy asked, “What are you going to get done today?”

“A haircut and a shampoo. Appreciate that. Appearance means a whole lot. It means a whole lot to me,” said Wise.

Kenneth Jenkins tells me he’s having friends and family over and that he’ll be cooking. He detailed his choice offerings.

“Barbecue chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, muffins, greens, and candied yams,” said Kenneth Jenkins.

Dr. Lydia Butler is the Advocacy and Community Education Director with Disability Network Wayne County.

“We brought as many people as want to participate to come to the salon, have lunch, and just have a day of beautifying themselves for the holiday,” said Dr. Lydia Butler from Disability Network Wayne County.

“How is stuff like this possible?” asked Duffy.

“It’s possible through a grant that we have with the City of Detroit called the Living Green Grant,” said Butler. “We have a 10-week program. So, we teach them all different types of things. Twice a week we go into their building, and they learn things from goal setting to how to beat the blues to physical activity.”

Kenneth appreciates the community the program builds.

“Right to socialize. She teaches about living healthy and eating healthy and how to get along and don’t get depressed,” said Jenkins.

Lena Towner might be 86 years old, but she is still out there living her best life. She showed me her freshly shampooed and treated hairstyle.

“It’s naturally curly, okay,” said Lena Towner, as she showed off her new do.

“It looks nice, very nice,” said Duffy.

She tells me she just moved to Detroit this year from Memphis to be close to family.

“I have a lot of relatives here. I have a daughter that lives here. My cousin is Smoky Robinson,” said Towner.

“And I’m just so glad. I thank God for letting me get here. Because ever since I’ve been here, it has been a holiday for me!” added Towner.

She is so appreciative that Detroit has social programs like the one she is experiencing today.

“They’re thinking about the seniors. We’re not left out no kind of way,” said Towner.