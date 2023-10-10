Speaking with metro Detroiters about their connections to Israel, Gaza Strip

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Israeli Defense Forces are hitting hundreds of targets in the Gaza Strip. We know more than 1,000 people have died in Israel.

President Biden confirmed this afternoon that 14 of the dead are American, and United States citizens are among those being held hostage by Hamas. Biden also believes 20 or more Americans are considered missing.

In Gaza, more than 900 are reported dead since Saturday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. An additional 2,600 have been injured.

“You doing ok Juddah?” asked Rabbi Asher Lopatin as he talked to his son in Israel.

This concerned father of an 18-year-old son overseas in Jerusalem is also the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, Rabbi Asher Lopatin.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “How long has your son been in Israel?”

“Two months exactly. He went right before the High Holidays,” explained Rabbi Lopatin about his son Juddah's trip to Israel.

He normally comes home in June, but Rabbi Lopatin is planning a trip to Israel in three weeks.

Juddah is spending a gap year doing rabbinical studies in Alon Shvut about 45 miles from Gaza.

The terror a few towns away is the real-world lessons that are being learned rapidly.

“As oppressed as everyone is and we understand that there are challenges and Palestinians have tremendous challenges and there needs to be an arrangement worked out in the Middle East. As challenging as that is, to go in and shoot babies and children and kidnap babies and parade women through the streets as chattel, you know, it’s really... there's a hatred there,” said Rabbi Lopatin.

The JCRC has worked for years as the bridge between the Jewish community and all religions and races in Detroit and surrounding cities, but Rabbi Lopatin feels hatred often has no understanding.

“Geographically, Ramallah is in the West Bank,” said Chuck Farah.

Earlier today, we talked to Chuck Farah, the President of the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestinein Westland.

“I’m sure ties intertwine in terms of family or faith and even feelings,” said Lewis.

“Faith is one thing and it’s not really a faith-based issue right now,” said Farah. “It’s more of a cultural issue.”

“As this continues to unfold, talk about your thoughts and feelings at this time?” asked Lewis.

“We really feel for what’s happening over there. The people, everyone in that area is suffering,” said Farah. “Unnecessary death and injury that's taking place there and it's really heartbreaking.”

