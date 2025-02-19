Community donations helping families in Southwest Detroit impacted by flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a water main break left Southwest Detroit flooded, community members are lending a helping hand to the families affected.

Mary Sanchez, a Southwest Detroit resident, was headed to bed early Monday morning when she received a call about water in her neighborhood.

"I’m still half asleep, I’m looking at my cameras and I'm thinking oh, it’s probably just ice," Sanchez said.

Shortly after, she realized the area was flooding due to a water main break.

"I have cameras in my basement and through the night, I was watching my basement go up — the water was high. So, everything in my basement is ruined," Sanchez said.

On Tuesday, Sanchez was one of the flooding victims who stopped by Santos Church in Southwest Detroit to pick up some items to get by.

"I was like, we have to do something. Even if it's just opening the building for people to land for a while until people figure out what they’re going to do next," said Richard Colon, lead pastor at Santos Church.

Santos Church has items ranging from clothes to food to blankets available for families affected by the flooding. It was made possible by donations from the community and local businesses.

"People just started responding in big ways. People we never met before reaching out saying we want to volunteer," Colon said.

Rebecca Roy, a volunteer from Oak Park, said after hearing about the flooding, she felt compelled to help.

"I couldn’t imagine being stuck in my home or after the flood recedes to be left with a bunch of water damage," Roy said. "These days, whatever you can do to help is what you need to be doing."

Those who dropped off donations also wanted to make a difference however they could.

"That could be any of us at any time and I think it’s really important that we show up for each other in any way that we can. So we decided to take a portion of our sales from this week and try to give back to Detroit," said Theresa Mullen, owner of The Fern in Royal Oak.

"My son passed away months ago and I’ve had diapers, clothes, formula," said Savannah Lattore, who donated items. "When I woke up and saw everything, seeing it on social media, I knew this is where those things had to go."

Colon said he’s far from surprised about the outpouring of support he’s seen.

"This is Southwest doing what Southwest does," he said.

Through Friday, Santos Church is offering a warming center from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Urban Neighborhood Initiatives in Detroit is also collecting donations for families impacted by the flooding. Items needed include toiletries, water and food.

