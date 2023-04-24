Community gathers in honor of the late security guard shot over a line dispute in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The community came together Sunday night to mourn the loss of Daryll Straughter.

Straughter, known to many as the "security guard of Greektown" was killed in a shooting last Saturday following a rash of violent incidents throughout the city.

A candlelight vigil was held in his honor on Monroe Street in downtown Detroit. The location where he served for more than 20 years.

"Takes a big man to do a really tough job in a soft way and that's what I think everybody remembers most about him," former Greektown security guard Jason Bernard said. "He did a really hard thing to do in a really, really nice way.

Straugther leaves behind a wife and four children. On Sunday night, the lively street where he works sat still while family and friends paid their respects.

"We've survived a lot of real danger down here. A lot of scary things. Shooting stabbings, big fights, and all that," Jason remembers. "To lose a warrior kind of senselessly hurts extra."

People mourning hope Straugther's death will inspire change downtown.

"Our community is grieving and we thank you for joining us in that grief," Melonie said. "But also hope, hope that we may come together."