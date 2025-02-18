Community groups canvass Southwest Detroit to connect residents to resources

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As some people choose to stay in their homes amid the cleanup of a massive water main break in Southwest Detroit on Monday, community groups like Detroiters Helping Each Other are stepping in to help meet their needs.

Founder Jessica Ramirez says not all people want to leave their homes in Southwest Detroit due to deportation fears, a lack of trust or comfort.

"Exactly what was said to me. Those exact words," Ramirez said. "Nope, we're not leaving because we don't want to be carded. We don't want to be checked. We don't want to be registered because what if we get picked up. Then we'll lose everything, so we'll stay home."

Ramirez says some people are scared to utilize resources shared by local officials. She says her group and others like hers have been going door to door and canvassing to make people still get access to resources they need.

"You got to build that relationship. You have to have a relationship with your residents and your community and at the end of the day, Southwest, we take care of each other. That's what it boils down to," Ramirez said.

Their call to action is for people to help and get involved. Right now, they are collecting non-perishables, clothing, shoes, blankets, air mattresses and pet items.

"Just know that these families are still going to need help next week. That's the biggest thing. I look ahead. I look in advance of things because they're still going to need help. We're going to try to need resources. Yes, the state government might help pay for things, but in the meantime, life still goes on," Ramirez said.

To help those in need, drop-off information is listed below:

