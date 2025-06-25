Community helps search for missing 82-year-old Ann Arbor man with Parkinson's disease

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police and community members are searching for Ralph Yang, who went for a walk Monday evening and never returned home.

Ann Arbor police have been searching for several days with no success in locating Yang, an 82-year-old man with Parkinson's disease.

Watch the video report below:

Search ongoing for missing 82-year-old with Parkinson's disease in Ann Arbor

Yang was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Pin Oak Drive and White Oak Drive in northwest Ann Arbor when he left for a walk and didn't return home.

"His wife said he went for a walk, which isn't unusual for him, but he didn't return," Sgt. Mark Pulford of the Ann Arbor Police Department said.

Yang was last seen wearing a long-sleeved light blue shirt with white stripes and light blue pants.

Police expressed concern about Yang's health condition and the weather conditions.

"We are concerned about that. In addition, this is an 82-year-old man and it's been a very hot week," Pulford said.

Since Yang's disappearance, authorities have conducted ground searches, brought in Ann Arbor's Community Partnership and Outreach Team and utilized Michigan State Police helicopters, but have found no trace of him.

"We've extended multiple resources in an effort to locate him and we continue this search in hopes of finding him safely in the area," Pulford said.

On Wednesday, dozens of community members organized a search party near Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor, not far from where Yang was last seen. Volunteers searched the area and went door to door hoping to find the missing man.

"I think 'Oh my God. I don't want this to happen to my grandparents.' And I hope that if this did happen to them, somebody would want to help," said Jared Shi, who joined the search party.

Police say community assistance greatly enhances their search capabilities.

"It amplifies our ability to search an area exponentially," Pulford said.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to check their doorbell cameras and remain vigilant.

"People who live in this area, we're asking them that they check their doorbell cameras, that they just keep their eyes out for Mr. Yang," Pulford said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

