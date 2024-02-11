Community members react to Bloomfield Township's The Maple Theater closure

The Maple Theater has shut its doors after providing the Bloomfield Township community with entertainment for the past 47 years.

“I feel sad, we love The Maple Theater, we’ve been going there for so many years,” said Laura Rosen, a Bloomfield Township resident.

The owners of the theater made the announcement about the closure on Facebook this past Monday.

The announcement said the business had a difficult time returning to pre-pandemic attendance levels. Also, the lease on the building had expired.

“It’s just part of the community, we’re going to miss it,” Rosen said.

Laura and Mark Rosen say they hope another local business will come in and fill the void the theater is leaving.

“We wish they would put back another theater but obviously that’s not going to happen,” Mark Rosen said.

The Maple Theater opened in 1977 and has been a place for multiple generations to enjoy movies.

“It was a staple of the neighborhood, real easy to get in and out, nice amenities, had a little coffee shop, there and then a restaurant,” said Rod Welsh, another Bloomfield Township resident.

The Maple Theater now joins the list of local theater that have closed in the past few years.

Royal Oak’s Main Theater closed in 2021 and Cinema Detroit closed in 2023.

Welsh says he believes the theater hasn’t been the same since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It started on the downturn and I am wondering where it’s going to go from here,” Welsh said.

Meanwhile, Laura Rosen says she made great memories at The Maple Theater.

“I honestly saw Greece for the first time at The Maple Theater so I remember that years ago,” Rosen added.

The Maple Theater has entered into a partnership with Emagine Theaters to honor gift cards so if you have one, you can redeem it at Birmingham’s 8 Theater.