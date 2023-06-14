Community mourns 23-year-old Fraser High School teacher killed in hit-and-run

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fraser Public Schools has announced the death of one of Fraser High Schools beloved teachers.

Connor McMahon, 23 of Roseville, died Tuesday, school officials said.

“Connor’s passing is a heartbreaking tragedy. He just finished his first year as a social studies teacher at Fraser High School and was so excited to be teaching at his alma mater. Connor was a 2017 FHS graduate, and a 2018 Early College of Macomb graduate. Connor was always willing to go above and beyond for his colleagues and students, and will truly be missed by all who knew him,” said Ryan Sines, Fraser High School principal .

In an email to parents and students Wednesday, a Fraser Public Schools spokesperson said McMahon death was due to a car accident.

“It is with much sadness that I inform you that Mr. Connor McMahon passed away last night in a car accident. Mr. McMahon was a social studies teacher at Fraser High School for the last year. He was also a 2017 FHS graduate.

There is no easy way to share the news when a member of the Fraser Family is lost. District counseling services are available to students and staff should they need assistance.”

According to police, McMahon was on the right shoulder of I-94 at 8 Mile Tuesday night attempting to change a flat tire when he and his vehicle were struck by another vehicle — killing him.

A suspect is currently in custody.

