Community rallies around mother, teen battling for his life after car hits him

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County community is rallying behind a single mother while her 15-year-old son recovers in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Keegan Lee Neff remains in critical condition at Detroit's Children's Hospital of Michigan following the crash that occurred last Wednesday. He is currently in a medically induced coma with multiple injuries.

"He broke his left tibia, another bone in his right leg, bruised lung causing a lot of issues with breathing. He obviously hit his head and has a lot of brain swelling," said Debra Neff, Keegan's mom.

The single mother explained that her son often takes walks to decompress.

"He said 'I'm going for my walk mom.' I was like 'OK,'" Debra Neff said.

Debra Neff says she's told Keegan several times not to walk along 26 Mile Road west of I-94, where the speed limit is 55 mph. According to investigators, Keegan ran onto the road.

"He's supposed to stay in the park. This time, he didn't," Debra Neff said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office reports that the investigation continues nearly a week after the incident. At this time, investigators say the driver was not at fault and was unable to stop his vehicle when Keegan ran onto 26 Mile Road. The driver remained at the scene, called 911 and even began life-saving measures.

"I don't know who you are, I don't know exactly what the circumstances were," Debra Neff said about the driver. "I can't imagine sitting there not knowing if the person I hit, especially a kid, is OK or not."

Doctors have told Debra Neff that her son's future recovery is uncertain.

"There's just signs of that already with the bleeding and things that have not worked, so he's not gonna be the same kid when he wakes up," Neff said.

Meanwhile, the community has stepped up to support the family. Neighbors Kalyn Agostini and Arcalia Hitzing, who are also single mothers, have organized fundraising efforts.

"We've been reaching out to everyone, didn't think it was gonna get this big," Hitzing said.

Their online fundraiser has already raised $3,500 as of Tuesday afternoon. Strawberry Field Restaurant in Chesterfield is hosting a dine-to-donate night this Thursday to help with medical expenses. A spaghetti dinner for Keegan, $15 a plate, is planned for Sunday at Debra Neff's neighborhood, Quail Run.

"We're both single mothers, we both have kids — she has three kids, I have one. They're our entire world. I couldn't imagine being in this position," Agostini said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

