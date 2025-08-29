Community rallies behind Mount Clemens bakery owner diagnosed with cancer

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Mount Clemens bakery owner and father of five is facing his biggest obstacle yet following a devastating cancer diagnosis.

We visited for another busy day at Lil Daddy’s Cheesecakes.

Extended interview: Lil Daddy's Cheesecakes owners talk about their business and recent challenges

FULL INTERVIEW: Lil Daddy's Cheesecakes owners Marcel and Taylor Johnson talk about their business, family, and his cancer battle

“We do everything cheesecake, cheesecake stuffed cookies, cheesecake bars, cheesecake stuffed waffle cones, mini cheesecakes," said Taylor Johnson.

Marcel and Taylor Johnson opened Lil Daddy’s Cheesecakes almost exactly a year ago.

“We kinda threw this at the wall, and it stuck. We had our core supporters, and people started buying on a regular basis," said Marcel.

WXYZ Lil Daddy’s Cheesecakes

There's a lot going on: the Johnsons have managed the business even with five children to care for. Marcel also recently changed his entire lifestyle, losing 150 pounds in just six months. Plus, they've been navigating a months-long renovation right outside their doors.

“They're redoing the whole downtown area, we’re right in the middle of it," said Marcel.

But now, on top of it all, a life-altering diagnosis.

“Any issues we had 3 weeks ago is out the window," said Marcel. “I went to a local urgent care with stomach pains, they sent me to the next hospital, got a CAT scan, MRI, and biopsy, within 5 days, I knew I had stage 4 adenocarcinoma.”

Family photo Johnson Family

At just 32 years old, Marcel says he’ll need chemotherapy for the rest of his life just to survive.

“It's like it can’t be real, I feel like I'm still in a movie or in a really long dream," he said.

“It’s gonna be hard, I feel like I'm the one that has to hold it all together for them, and the hard stuff hasn’t even started yet," said Taylor.

WXYZ The Johnsons

To support the family, nearby businesses are stepping up.

A Mexican restaurant in Mount Clemens donated 10 percent of their sales on Wednesday to support the Johnsons.

Nearby Harrison Township Nutrition is doing something similar.

“Just so they know that we’re here in any way we can help them," said Erica Nahtygal, owner of Harrison Township Nutrition.

WXYZ Erica Nahtygal

Raffle baskets and feel better balloons have taken over her Harrison Township Nutrition store.

“All money from the raffles, which we have tons of raffle baskets from the community, will go directly to the Johnsons,” she said.

The Johnsons say they are appreciative of all the support.

“I just want to thank everyone. We moved into this store a year ago, nobody knew us but our own customers, and for the community to jump on this so quickly and aggressively, and let us know they're all there, I really appreciate it," he said.

