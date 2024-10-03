Community rallies for justice 2 years after murder of 29-year-old transgender woman

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It has been two years since the tragic murder of 29-year-old Hayden Davis, a transgender woman found shot multiple times and wrapped in a blanket on Detroit's west side at the corner of Fenkell Avenue and Lesure Street.

Despite the passage of time, the case remains unsolved, leaving family, friends and advocates searching for answers.

Family of Hayden Davis An undated courtesy photo of Hayden Davis.

On Wednesday, family members of Davis, along with representatives from Crime Stoppers, canvassed the neighborhood where she lost her life, distributing flyers in hopes of uncovering new information about her murder. The flyers featured Davis' photo and details surrounding the case, urging anyone with knowledge to come forward.

Tabitha Nahabedian, Davis' mother, expressed her frustrations during an interview with me.

"It's very frustrating. It's been two years," she said as her voice broke with emotion. "We are out here putting our boots on the ground, trying to get people to see something and say something."

Hear more from Davis' mother in the video player below:

Full interview: 'Please speak up.' Mother pleads for answers in daughter's murder

Davis' murder, which occurred on July 25, 2022, has left a profound impact on her family. The motive behind the killing remains unclear, raising questions about whether Hayden was targeted because of her transgender identity.

As police continue their investigation, Nahabedian and her family are determined to ensure that Davis' story does not fade from memory.

"Someone does know something and I wish they would just speak," Nahabedian pleaded, highlighting the community's role in seeking justice.

Describing her daughter, Nahabedian said, "Hayden was a beautiful person. She was larger than life. She was fun. Her sister loved her, her brothers loved her, her nieces and nephews adored her. She was really a great person."

The emotional toll of the loss is evident.

"I can't eat, I can't sleep, I can't breathe. I've lost so much weight. I want justice for Hayden. She didn't deserve to die the way she did," Nahabedian shared.

In a bid to gather more information, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in the case. All tips will remain anonymous.

Second Deputy Chief of Detroit Police Kyra Joy Hope emphasized the importance of community involvement.

"We will not fail on this. I appeal to the community by saying 1-800-SPEAK-UP. We need you," Hope said

Nahabedian delivered a stern message to her daughter's killer: "You can run, but you can't hide. Eventually, you will get caught."

