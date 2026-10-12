DETROIT (WXYZ) — Shortly after announcing financial strain tied to several disruptions, Detroit People’s Food Co-op says an outpouring of community support has helped drive a significant increase in sales.

Earlier this month, leaders at the community-owned grocery store said events including wildfire smoke and a power outage had contributed to a decline in business. Since then, shoppers, members and local organizations have rallied behind the North End co-op, helping strengthen its financial position.

“We're at the point where we can stock, have back stock, and continue to meet the community's needs,” said Lanay Gilbert Williams, president of Detroit People’s Food Co-op.

Williams said the recent turnaround was fueled by community members who responded after learning about the co-op’s recent challenges.

“Where they're showing up with 100 people at a time, they're creating flyers, they're distributing them to the community saying we're going to swamp the co-op with sales. It's been beyond phenomenal,” Williams said.

Community Support Boosts Sales at Detroit People’s Food Co-op After Call for Help

The co-op received another boost Monday when Black Leaders Detroit awarded the store a $25,000 grant, the largest grant in the organization’s history.

“I really believe everyone should have access to fresh food,” said Dwan Dandridge, CEO of Black Leaders Detroit. “The work that has gone into creating this place in the first place is so admirable and necessary. So it was a no-brainer.”

For many residents, the co-op serves as an important source of fresh food and a connection to local agriculture.

“This is actually one of the places that will still have lines to healthy grown food to every farm that we have in the metropolis of Detroit,” said Baba Blair Anderson, a member of Detroit People’s Food Co-op who lives nearby.

While recent support has helped stabilize operations, co-op leaders say long-term sustainability will depend on continued engagement from the community.

“The most important support a co-op can ever receive and what will solidify its standing in the community, is the reception of the community itself,” Williams said.

Emunah, a representative with Detroit People’s Food Co-op, said the organization is focused on ensuring its future for generations to come.

“We're looking to be sustainable and so it makes sense for people to get involved and to see that this can be a long term situation for our childrens, childrens, children,” Emunah said.

Detroit People’s Food Co-op opened in Detroit’s North End as a community-owned grocery store focused on expanding access to fresh and healthy food. Leaders say the recent surge in support demonstrates the role the co-op plays in the neighborhood and the commitment residents have shown to its success.