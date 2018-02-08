Congressional committee to investigate MSU, USOC and more regarding Nassar case

(WXYZ) - The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform sent letters to the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University, Twistars USA Gymnastics Club and Karolyi Ranch regarding sexual assault within the U.S. gymnastics system.

Letters were sent to leaders of all of the institutions named in the investigation, including MSU Interim President John Engler. The letters asked for information regarding how the case was handled to ensure it wouldn't happen again.

"A lack of nation allowed Nassar's offenses to infect nearly every level of gymnastics in our country," the letter to Engler said.

View the letter to Engler below. To view all other letters, click here.

201 02 08 OGR to MSU Gymnastics Team Due 2 22 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd