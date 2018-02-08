Congressional committee to investigate MSU, USOC and more regarding Nassar case

4:31 PM, Feb 8, 2018
LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WXYZ) - The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform sent letters to the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University, Twistars USA Gymnastics Club and Karolyi Ranch regarding sexual assault within the U.S. gymnastics system. 

Letters were sent to leaders of all of the institutions named in the investigation, including MSU Interim President John Engler. The letters asked for information regarding how the case was handled to ensure it wouldn't happen again.

"A lack of nation allowed Nassar's offenses to infect nearly every level of gymnastics in our country," the letter to Engler said.

