Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence toured communities damaged by flood

(WXYZ) — Hitting the neighborhoods on a tour of flooding damage, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence is vowing to help communities get the federal help they need. On a tour of Harper Woods, Hamtramck, Grosse Pointe & Detroit, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence is taking a close look at flooding damage, pledging to help both homeowners, small businesses & municipalities.

Congresswoman Lawrence says she is working to help be the eyes and ears of the federal government. Her mission includes advising FEMA about specific needs for help, and taking the message back to Washington D.C. about funding.

“We must get into those homes. We must help residents, and municipalities and small businesses,” says Lawrence.

Also joining her is the Mayor of Harper Woods Valerie Kindle who adds, “They say it’s every hundred years, but this was just in 2014. So, it’s not every 100 years.” Kindle agrees the infrastructure system that currently exists is lacking.

Workers at both Harper Woods City Hall and the library were able to show both elected leaders some of the damage there are experiencing. “There’s mold against the wall. Carpets are soaked. It should be torn up. It’s all ruined,” says one worker. Another adding, “In our children’s area, we lost $4,600-$6,000 in books for our littlest ones.”

If you’d like to help donate books or money to the library, contact the Mayor’s office.